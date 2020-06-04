Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 4.

2018: GM exec crashes pace car, delaying IndyCar race

The second race of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit was delayed after the pace car was crashed while leading the field onto the track before race start.

2014: Alex Davison unscathed after testing accident

Alex Davison’s first hit-out with Erebus Motorsport has come to a premature end after a crash during the team’s official test day at Queensland Raceway.

2012: Stanaway fractures vertebrae in Formula Renault crash

New Zealand’s Formula 1 hopeful Richie Stanaway has suffered fractured vertebra in a frightening crash during the third round of the Formula Renault 3.5 Series at Spa.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.