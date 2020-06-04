GALLERY: Norwell Motorplex

When looking for that first “escape” from COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, a trip to the Norwell Motorplex will kill two birds with one stone.

Not only do you get to unwind on Queensland’s fantastic Gold Coast, but you also get to blow out some cobwebs and improve your driving skills at the same time.

Originally Regarded as one of Australia’s leading driver training facilities after being opened in 1990 by Australian motorsport legend Frank Gardner, the Norwell Motorplex is now a playground for adrenaline junkies as well as an educational hub.

The facility is now owned and operated by renowned touring car ace Paul Morris, who is hands-on with every aspect of the operation.

