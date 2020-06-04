LATEST

GALLERY: Norwell Motorplex > View

BUCKET LIST: Norwell Motorplex > View

ON THIS DAY: June 4 > View

Dane moots Supercars reverse grid race idea > View

Rally New Zealand's WRC return called off > View

Toyota F1 car up for sale in charity auction > View

Norris tests Formula 3 car in F1 return prep > View

Mercedes interest in Vettel more than just 'lip service' > View

Organisers announce Rally Finland cancellation > View

VIDEO: Walkinshaw discusses the CPAP machine > View

Walkinshaw partners with rival to produce CPAP machine > View

GALLERY: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 9 > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Norwell Motorplex

GALLERY: Norwell Motorplex

By

Thursday 4th June, 2020 - 4:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

When looking for that first “escape” from COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, a trip to the Norwell Motorplex will kill two birds with one stone.

Not only do you get to unwind on Queensland’s fantastic Gold Coast, but you also get to blow out some cobwebs and improve your driving skills at the same time.

Originally Regarded as one of Australia’s leading driver training facilities after being opened in 1990 by Australian motorsport legend Frank Gardner, the Norwell Motorplex is now a playground for adrenaline junkies as well as an educational hub.

The facility is now owned and operated by renowned touring car ace Paul Morris, who is hands-on with every aspect of the operation.

CLICK HERE to check out this week’s Bucket List to discover more

CLICK HERE to check out the Norwell Motorplex’s profile on Networkcafe.com.au.

Norwell Track
4wd
4wd1
a3
driver saftey course
created by dji camera
4wd2
4wd4
coaching5
coaching1
coaching6
coaching3
coaching7
driver coaching
Supercar1
IMG_6054
IMG_6084
IMG_9897
supercar5
sup
supercar exp
Supercar2
Supercar3
FB_IMG_1578900069533

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com