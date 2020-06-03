Van Gisbergen and Mostert score Duel pole positions

Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert have scored pole position for Duel 1 and Duel 2 position respectively in Round 9 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver set the benchmark with a 39.393 on his first flying lap.

Truck Assist Racing driver Lee Holdsworth fell just 0.043s shy of the Kiwi with wildcard Super2 Series drift Jordan Boys 0.183s away in third place.

Shell V-Power Racing Driver Scott McLaughlin went to third in the order on his second flying lap with a time 0.116 away from van Gisbergen

Penrite Racing’s David Reynolds then demoted McLaughlin and went to third while Anton De Pasquale slotted into fourth.

The Erebus pair were soon split as Jack Le Brocq of Supercheap Auto Racing clocked a time just one tenth away from provisional pole position.

As the session hit halfway it was van Gisbergen who led Holsworth, Reynolds, Le Brocq, De Pasquale, McLaughlin, Zane Goddard, Mostert, Jake Kostecki and Andre Heimartner.

The final half of the session saw little change, van Gisbergen held top spot before Mostert shot to second place, 0.032s away from the top time.

Holdsworth stayed third with Reynolds, Le Brocq, De Pasquale, McLaughlin, Goddard, Kostecki, Heimgartner the top 10.

Jamie Whincup fell just shy of the top 10 in 11th overall with wildcard Boys in 12th.

‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett was 26th and Renault F1 Team junior Christian Lundgaard was 29th.

Duel 1 will see the odd positioned finishers (first, third, fifth, etc) from qualifying set the grid while Duel 2 will take the even positioned finishers (second, fourth, sixth, etc).

The finishing order from Duel 1 will set the inside row for Race 27 while Duel 2 will set the outside row.