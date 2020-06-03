LATEST

Van Gisbergen and Mostert score Duel pole positions > View

Castrol Live Updates: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 9 > View

LIVE STREAM: Supercars All Stars Eseries from the drivers’ POV > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 9 > View

Mostert, Morcom to combine in Bathurst ARG eSport Cup race > View

Dunlop modifies tyre allocation for season restart > View

Bartlett predicts major S5000 challenge at Bathurst > View

NASCAR throwback for National Trans Am at Bathurst > View

Supercars drivers choose Michigan triple-header, quali heat races added > View

ON THIS DAY: June 3 > View

F1 doesn’t want format gimmicks > View

Infected drivers, team withdrawals won't stop F1 > View

Home » News » Supercars » Van Gisbergen and Mostert score Duel pole positions

Van Gisbergen and Mostert score Duel pole positions

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 3rd June, 2020 - 6:21pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Shane van Gisbergen was quickest in qualifying for Round 9 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries

Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert have scored pole position for Duel 1 and Duel 2 position respectively in Round 9 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver set the benchmark with a 39.393 on his first flying lap.

Truck Assist Racing driver Lee Holdsworth fell just 0.043s shy of the Kiwi with wildcard Super2 Series drift Jordan Boys 0.183s away in third place.

Shell V-Power Racing Driver Scott McLaughlin went to third in the order on his second flying lap with a time 0.116 away from van Gisbergen

Penrite Racing’s David Reynolds then demoted McLaughlin and went to third while Anton De Pasquale slotted into fourth.

The Erebus pair were soon split as Jack Le Brocq of Supercheap Auto Racing clocked a time just one tenth away from provisional pole position.

As the session hit halfway it was van Gisbergen who led Holsworth, Reynolds, Le Brocq, De Pasquale, McLaughlin, Zane Goddard, Mostert, Jake Kostecki and Andre Heimartner.

The final half of the session saw little change, van Gisbergen held top spot before Mostert shot to second place, 0.032s away from the top time.

Holdsworth stayed third with Reynolds, Le Brocq, De Pasquale, McLaughlin, Goddard, Kostecki, Heimgartner the top 10.

Jamie Whincup fell just shy of the top 10 in 11th overall with wildcard Boys in 12th.

‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett was 26th and Renault F1 Team junior Christian Lundgaard was 29th.

Duel 1 will see the odd positioned finishers (first, third, fifth, etc) from qualifying set the grid while Duel 2 will take the even positioned finishers (second, fourth, sixth, etc).

The finishing order from Duel 1 will set the inside row for Race 27 while Duel 2 will set the outside row.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com