Supercars drivers choose Michigan triple-header, quali heat races added

Round 9 of the BP Supercars All Stars has been given a format shake-up with qualifying heat races ahead of a points-paying triple-header at Michigan International Speedway.

Laguna Seca, Road America, and Le Mans were all options for the ninth event. However, the majority voted to stay on the Michigan oval for the duration of the evening.

The evening will begin with qualifying, which will set the grid for Race 27 of the Eseries.

That will be followed by the first qualifying heat race. Dual 1 will take the finishing positions from qualifying with odd-numbered finishers (first, third, fifth, etc) setting the grid for the first heat.

Similarly, Dual 2 will take the finishing positions from qualifying with even-numbered finishers (second, fourth, sixth, etc) setting the grid for the second heat.

The finishing order from Dual 1 will set the inside row for Race 27 while Dual 2 will set the outside row.

Race 27 will be a 28-lap race with 75 maximum points available. A maximum of 20 incident points will be allowed.

The reverse grid Race 28 will be a 28-lap race also worth a maximum 75 points available and a maximum 20 incident points.

The grid for Race 29 will be set by accumulated points across Race 27 and Race 28 and will run for 45 laps with a maximum 150 points available.

A total of 30 incident points will be allowed for the final race of the evening.

Damage will once again be turned off and each race will require one compulsory pit stop.