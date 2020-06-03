LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 3

Wednesday 3rd June, 2020 - 11:43am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 3.

2014: Team owner tests FPR V8 Supercar

Ford Performance Racing co-owner Rusty French is eyeing a test in Mark Winterbottom’s V8 Supercars Championship-leading Falcon after sampling the team’s Dunlop Series car at Winton.

2016: Ricciardo drives Alan Jones title-winning F1 car

Daniel Ricciardo put his Monaco Grand Prix disappointment behind him by going for a drive in Alan Jones’ 1980 world championship winning Formula 1 car.

2013: Euro GT Aussie Racing Car set for debut

A new body style will be on the grid when the Aussie Racing Series continues at Queensland Raceway next month.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

