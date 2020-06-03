Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 3.

2014: Team owner tests FPR V8 Supercar

Ford Performance Racing co-owner Rusty French is eyeing a test in Mark Winterbottom’s V8 Supercars Championship-leading Falcon after sampling the team’s Dunlop Series car at Winton.

2016: Ricciardo drives Alan Jones title-winning F1 car

Daniel Ricciardo put his Monaco Grand Prix disappointment behind him by going for a drive in Alan Jones’ 1980 world championship winning Formula 1 car.

2013: Euro GT Aussie Racing Car set for debut

A new body style will be on the grid when the Aussie Racing Series continues at Queensland Raceway next month.

