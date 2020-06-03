NASCAR throwback for National Trans Am at Bathurst

The National Trans Am Series will have its own 100km feature race at November’s Bathurst International in a nod to the NASCAR 100 held at Mount Panorama last century.

Known as the Trans Am 100, the 16-lap affair will be the final race of a triplet which will form Round 4 of the series as per the revised Australian Racing Group calendar which was released last week.

The race harks back to when American stock cars supported the 1998 Bathurst 1000 for Super Tourers, with Russell Ingall winning the NASCAR 100 in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

“Some circuits around Australia try and promote ‘hero’ events, but no place can do it quite like Mount Panorama,” said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“The Trans Am 100 at Bathurst will be the jewel in the crown of local and international Trans Am competition and will be a big feature of the inaugural Bathurst International.

“ARG understands that the current situation around the world will prohibit elements of any event, which we feel will make the inaugural Trans Am 100 a great opportunity for local entrants to maximise their time around the best race track in the country.

“Having these iconic American muscle car brands really speaks to the ‘International’ component of the event, and we can’t wait to see these big cars tackle the mountain.”

The winner of the Tran Am 100 will be awarded a perpetual trophy which is currently in the works ahead of what will be the category’s first standalone Bathurst round.

This year’s inaugural Bathurst International will see TCR Australia and the VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship share headline status, while Saturday’s running will focus on the rescheduled Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour production car race.

The likes of Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters and the Holden Bathurst Revival demonstrations will also feature at the November 12-15 event.