Mostert, Morcom to combine in Bathurst ARG eSport Cup race

Chaz Mostert will partner the man with whom he won the Bathurst 6 Hour, Nathan Morcom, in tomorrow night’s ARG eSport Cup enduro at Mount Panorama.
Mostert and Morcom, a TCR Australia regular, will combine in one of HMO Customer Racing’s entries for the two-hour finale of the virtual series, the team has announced on social media.
The pair won the inaugural Bathurst 6 Hour in 2016 and finished second a year later.
Mostert’s addition to the entry list makes for five Virgin Australia Supercars Championship full-timers, the others being Scott McLaughlin, Fabian Coulthard, Shane van Gisbergen, and Andre Heimgartner.
James Golding has called up sim expert and kart racer Beau Newman as his hired gun for the ARG eSport Cup finale.
The VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship regular, and Team 18 Pirtek Enduro Cup co-driver, hopes that Newman’s knowledge as someone born and raised in Bathurst will pay dividends.
“Beau is a former Bathurst local, and he tells me that he has driven around the track a million times, so he definitely knows what way the track goes,” said Golding.
“He is currently karting and also does a lot of sim racing. Also, we are housemates, so we’ll be sharing my regular simulator and I reckon we should be in with a good chance.”
Gamer-turned-racer Matt Simmons is another new name on the entry list, as co-driver to Barton Mawer.
Proceedings commence tomorrow at 19:00 AEST, with live streaming on Speedcafe.com.
Entry list: Round 10, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit Provisional
|Num
|Category
|Team/sponsor
|Driver
|Co-driver
|1
|TCR AU
|HMO Customer Racing
|Will Brown
|Jobe Stewart
|2
|TCR AU
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Chelsea Angelo
|Sam Stratten
|4
|TCR AU
|Carsales
|Mike Sinclair
|5
|Trans Am
|Retractable Tarps
|George Miedecke
|Beau Albert
|6
|TCR AU
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Jordan Cox
|Luke King
|7
|TCR AU
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Michael Caruso
|Andrew Van Leeuwen
|8
|Trans Am
|Harris Racing Pty Ltd
|Aaron Seton
|Ed Williams
|9
|TCR AU
|Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC
|Jay Hanson
|Blake Purdie
|11
|TCR AU
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Chaz Mostert
|12
|Trans Am
|RTC Motorsport
|Peter Herd
|Justin Ruggier
|15
|TCR AU
|Wurth
|Michael Clemente
|John Doria
|17
|TCM
|True Blu
|Steve Johnson
|Jett Johnson
|18
|TCR AU
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Luca Giacomin
|21
|V8TC
|United eSports
|Harley Haber
|Fawzan El-Nabi
|22
|TCR NZ
|Track Tec Racing
|Jack Milligan
|23
|S5000
|UCS Group
|Tim Macrow
|John Munday
|24
|TCR AU
|Wall Racing
|John Martin
|27
|S5000
|Barton Mawer Motorsport
|Barton Mawer
|Matt Simmons
|29
|Trans Am
|Gulf Western Oils
|Nathan Herne
|Cody Burcher
|31
|S5000
|Team Valvoline GRM
|James Golding
|Beau Newman
|33
|TCR AU
|Renault Sport GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Jackson Souslin Harlow
|35
|V8TC
|Unit
|Ben Gomersall
|39
|ARG
|PAYCE
|Ben McMellan
|Scott McLaughlin
|47
|TCR NZ
|Track Tec Racing
|Jaden Ransley
|Andre Heimgartner
|48
|Trans Am
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Nic Carroll
|49
|S5000
|ACT Fence Hire
|Thomas Randle
|Lochie Hughes
|50
|TCR AU
|Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Fabian Coulthard
|55
|TCR AU
|Signature Homes
|Rhys Gould
|Rowan Shepherd
|64
|TCR AU
|Garage1 / Morris Finance
|Tim Brook
|Oli Myers
|67
|TCM
|Bilstien/JMG Racing
|Jeremy Gray
|68
|V8TC
|Turbo Brisbane
|Jonathan Beikoff
|Michael Creed
|75
|TCR AU
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Garth Tander
|Shane van Gisbergen
|77
|TCR NZ
|Track Tec Racing
|Stan Van Oord
|89
|S5000
|Braydan Willmington Motorsports/SignageOne
|Braydan Willmington
|Riley Preston
|92
|S5000
|Motum Simulation
|Ricky Capo
|99
|Trans Am
|TPS Group
|Brett Holdsworth
|Lachlan Minneff
|116
|TCR AU
|Panta Racing Fuel
|Ash Sutton
|Jake Blackhall
|117
|TCR AU
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Jason Bargwanna
|Ben Bargwanna
|133
|TCM
|Juice Plus +
|Cameron Mason
|Lachlan Mason
|777
|TCR AU
|Declan Fraser Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Broc Feeney
