Mostert, Morcom to combine in Bathurst ARG eSport Cup race

Chaz Mostert will partner the man with whom he won the Bathurst 6 Hour, Nathan Morcom, in tomorrow night’s ARG eSport Cup enduro at Mount Panorama.

Mostert and Morcom, a TCR Australia regular, will combine in one of HMO Customer Racing’s entries for the two-hour finale of the virtual series, the team has announced on social media.

The pair won the inaugural Bathurst 6 Hour in 2016 and finished second a year later.

Mostert’s addition to the entry list makes for five Virgin Australia Supercars Championship full-timers, the others being Scott McLaughlin, Fabian Coulthard, Shane van Gisbergen, and Andre Heimgartner.

James Golding has called up sim expert and kart racer Beau Newman as his hired gun for the ARG eSport Cup finale.

The VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship regular, and Team 18 Pirtek Enduro Cup co-driver, hopes that Newman’s knowledge as someone born and raised in Bathurst will pay dividends.

“Beau is a former Bathurst local, and he tells me that he has driven around the track a million times, so he definitely knows what way the track goes,” said Golding.

“He is currently karting and also does a lot of sim racing. Also, we are housemates, so we’ll be sharing my regular simulator and I reckon we should be in with a good chance.”

Gamer-turned-racer Matt Simmons is another new name on the entry list, as co-driver to Barton Mawer.

Proceedings commence tomorrow at 19:00 AEST, with live streaming on Speedcafe.com.

Entry list: Round 10, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit Provisional