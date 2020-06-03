LATEST

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 9 > View

Mostert, Morcom to combine in Bathurst ARG eSport Cup race > View

Dunlop modifies tyre allocation for season restart > View

Bartlett predicts major S5000 challenge at Bathurst > View

NASCAR throwback for National Trans Am at Bathurst > View

Supercars drivers choose Michigan triple-header, quali heat races added > View

ON THIS DAY: June 3 > View

F1 doesn’t want format gimmicks > View

Infected drivers, team withdrawals won't stop F1 > View

Petrucci confirms departure from Ducati Team > View

No deadline on remainder of 2020 calendar > View

Adderton wants Gen3 clarity before REC investment > View

Home » News » National » TCR » Mostert, Morcom to combine in Bathurst ARG eSport Cup race

Mostert, Morcom to combine in Bathurst ARG eSport Cup race

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 3rd June, 2020 - 2:21pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Chaz Mostert and Nathan Morcom after winning the Bathurst 6 Hour in 2016 pic: HMO Customer Racing Facebook

Chaz Mostert will partner the man with whom he won the Bathurst 6 Hour, Nathan Morcom, in tomorrow night’s ARG eSport Cup enduro at Mount Panorama.

Mostert and Morcom, a TCR Australia regular, will combine in one of HMO Customer Racing’s entries for the two-hour finale of the virtual series, the team has announced on social media.

The pair won the inaugural Bathurst 6 Hour in 2016 and finished second a year later.

Mostert’s addition to the entry list makes for five Virgin Australia Supercars Championship full-timers, the others being Scott McLaughlin, Fabian Coulthard, Shane van Gisbergen, and Andre Heimgartner.

James Golding has called up sim expert and kart racer Beau Newman as his hired gun for the ARG eSport Cup finale.

The VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship regular, and Team 18 Pirtek Enduro Cup co-driver, hopes that Newman’s knowledge as someone born and raised in Bathurst will pay dividends.

“Beau is a former Bathurst local, and he tells me that he has driven around the track a million times, so he definitely knows what way the track goes,” said Golding.

“He is currently karting and also does a lot of sim racing. Also, we are housemates, so we’ll be sharing my regular simulator and I reckon we should be in with a good chance.”

Gamer-turned-racer Matt Simmons is another new name on the entry list, as co-driver to Barton Mawer.

Proceedings commence tomorrow at 19:00 AEST, with live streaming on Speedcafe.com.

Entry list: Round 10, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit Provisional

Num Category Team/sponsor Driver Co-driver
1 TCR AU HMO Customer Racing Will Brown Jobe Stewart
2 TCR AU Melbourne Performance Centre Chelsea Angelo Sam Stratten
4 TCR AU Carsales Mike Sinclair
5 Trans Am Retractable Tarps George Miedecke Beau Albert
6 TCR AU Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox Luke King
7 TCR AU Team Valvoline GRM Michael Caruso Andrew Van Leeuwen
8 Trans Am Harris Racing Pty Ltd Aaron Seton Ed Williams
9 TCR AU Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC Jay Hanson Blake Purdie
11 TCR AU HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Chaz Mostert
12 Trans Am RTC Motorsport Peter Herd Justin Ruggier
15 TCR AU Wurth Michael Clemente John Doria
17 TCM True Blu Steve Johnson Jett Johnson
18 TCR AU Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Luca Giacomin
21 V8TC United eSports Harley Haber Fawzan El-Nabi
22 TCR NZ Track Tec Racing Jack Milligan
23 S5000 UCS Group Tim Macrow John Munday
24 TCR AU Wall Racing John Martin
27 S5000 Barton Mawer Motorsport Barton Mawer Matt Simmons
29 Trans Am Gulf Western Oils Nathan Herne Cody Burcher
31 S5000 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding Beau Newman
33 TCR AU Renault Sport GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Jackson Souslin Harlow
35 V8TC Unit Ben Gomersall
39 ARG PAYCE Ben McMellan Scott McLaughlin
47 TCR NZ Track Tec Racing Jaden Ransley Andre Heimgartner
48 Trans Am Melbourne Performance Centre Nic Carroll
49 S5000 ACT Fence Hire Thomas Randle Lochie Hughes
50 TCR AU Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Fabian Coulthard
55 TCR AU Signature Homes Rhys Gould Rowan Shepherd
64 TCR AU Garage1 / Morris Finance Tim Brook Oli Myers
67 TCM Bilstien/JMG Racing Jeremy Gray
68 V8TC Turbo Brisbane Jonathan Beikoff Michael Creed
75 TCR AU Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander Shane van Gisbergen
77 TCR NZ Track Tec Racing Stan Van Oord
89 S5000 Braydan Willmington Motorsports/SignageOne Braydan Willmington Riley Preston
92 S5000 Motum Simulation Ricky Capo
99 Trans Am TPS Group Brett Holdsworth Lachlan Minneff
116 TCR AU Panta Racing Fuel Ash Sutton Jake Blackhall
117 TCR AU Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Ben Bargwanna
133 TCM Juice Plus + Cameron Mason Lachlan Mason
777 TCR AU Declan Fraser Racing Declan Fraser Broc Feeney

More eSports News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com