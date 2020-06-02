NED Racing driver Andre Heimgartner quizzes Renault F1 Team junior Christian Lundaard ahead of his BP Supercars All Stars Eseries debut this week.
F1 releases initial European calendar > View
Porsche confirms date for 2020 Junior Shootout > View
VIDEO: Heimgartner interviews Lundgaard ahead of Eseries debut > View
T8 Super2 rookie completes first test after ‘off-season’ > View
Renault F1 junior Lundgaard joins Supercars Eseries > View
Caruso to race Monster Mustang in Supercars Eseries > View
Miller ‘definitely’ ready to fight for championship in 2021 > View
6 Hour set for Saturday of ‘loaded’ Bathurst International > View
Drifting champion ‘Mad Mike’ joins Supercars Eseries > View
Horner: Mercedes fears reverse grids could cost Hamilton > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]