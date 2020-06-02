LATEST

F1 releases initial European calendar > View

Porsche confirms date for 2020 Junior Shootout > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner interviews Lundgaard ahead of Eseries debut > View

T8 Super2 rookie completes first test after ‘off-season’ > View

Renault F1 junior Lundgaard joins Supercars Eseries > View

Caruso to race Monster Mustang in Supercars Eseries > View

Miller ‘definitely’ ready to fight for championship in 2021 > View

6 Hour set for Saturday of ‘loaded’ Bathurst International > View

Drifting champion ‘Mad Mike’ joins Supercars Eseries > View

Horner: Mercedes fears reverse grids could cost Hamilton > View

ON THIS DAY: June 2 > View

Alonso ‘an option’ for Renault > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Heimgartner interviews Lundgaard ahead of Eseries debut

VIDEO: Heimgartner interviews Lundgaard ahead of Eseries debut

By

Tuesday 2nd June, 2020 - 6:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

NED Racing driver Andre Heimgartner quizzes Renault F1 Team junior Christian Lundaard ahead of his BP Supercars All Stars Eseries debut this week.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com