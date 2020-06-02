Porsche confirms date for 2020 Junior Shootout

Porsche has confirmed the dates for this year’s running of the Junior Shootout which has propelled Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans up the German marque’s ladder.

The Junior Shootout will be run on December 1-4 at an as yet undisclosed European circuit, as per standard practice.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia’s nomination will be the winner of the Michelin Junior competition which takes place as a class within the series.

This year’s Michelin Juniors from the Carrera Cup ranks are Cooper Murray, Cameron Hill, Aaron Love, Max Vidau, and Harri Jones, while those from Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia are Christian Pancione, Ryan Suhle, and Courtney Prince.

West Australian Jordan Love won last year’s Junior Shootout, earning a berth in Porsche Supercup in 2020.

New calendars for Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia are yet to be released.