LATEST

F1 releases initial European calendar > View

Porsche confirms date for 2020 Junior Shootout > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner interviews Lundgaard ahead of Eseries debut > View

T8 Super2 rookie completes first test after ‘off-season’ > View

Renault F1 junior Lundgaard joins Supercars Eseries > View

Caruso to race Monster Mustang in Supercars Eseries > View

Miller ‘definitely’ ready to fight for championship in 2021 > View

6 Hour set for Saturday of ‘loaded’ Bathurst International > View

Drifting champion ‘Mad Mike’ joins Supercars Eseries > View

Horner: Mercedes fears reverse grids could cost Hamilton > View

ON THIS DAY: June 2 > View

Alonso ‘an option’ for Renault > View

Home » News » Carrera Cup » Porsche confirms date for 2020 Junior Shootout

Porsche confirms date for 2020 Junior Shootout

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 2nd June, 2020 - 7:01pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia in Adelaide

Porsche has confirmed the dates for this year’s running of the Junior Shootout which has propelled Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans up the German marque’s ladder.

The Junior Shootout will be run on December 1-4 at an as yet undisclosed European circuit, as per standard practice.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia’s nomination will be the winner of the Michelin Junior competition which takes place as a class within the series.

This year’s Michelin Juniors from the Carrera Cup ranks are Cooper Murray, Cameron Hill, Aaron Love, Max Vidau, and Harri Jones, while those from Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia are Christian Pancione, Ryan Suhle, and Courtney Prince.

West Australian Jordan Love won last year’s Junior Shootout, earning a berth in Porsche Supercup in 2020.

New calendars for Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia are yet to be released.

More Carrera Cup News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com