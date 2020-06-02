LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 2

ON THIS DAY: June 2

Tuesday 2nd June, 2020 - 10:00am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 2.

2016: Changes at Red Bull after Monaco mix-up

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says his squad has made procedural changes to ensure its costly Monaco pit error is not repeated.

2018: Pirro diagnosed with dislocated shoulder after sickening crash

Michele Pirro has been diagnosed with concussion and a dislocated shoulder after a monumental crash during practice for the Italian MotoGP.

2015: Quinn weighing up Tekno sponsorship

Darrell Lea owner Tony Quinn says his company is yet to decide whether it will continue as a sponsor at Tekno Autosports once Shane van Gisbergen departs at year’s end.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

