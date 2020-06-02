Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 2.
2016: Changes at Red Bull after Monaco mix-up
Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says his squad has made procedural changes to ensure its costly Monaco pit error is not repeated.
2018: Pirro diagnosed with dislocated shoulder after sickening crash
Michele Pirro has been diagnosed with concussion and a dislocated shoulder after a monumental crash during practice for the Italian MotoGP.
2015: Quinn weighing up Tekno sponsorship
Darrell Lea owner Tony Quinn says his company is yet to decide whether it will continue as a sponsor at Tekno Autosports once Shane van Gisbergen departs at year’s end.
CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact in[email protected]