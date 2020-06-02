McLaughlin, van Gisbergen enter Bathurst ARG eSport enduro

Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen will race in this week’s ARG eSport Cup finale at Bathurst, the latter with his real world Pirtek Enduro Cup co-driver in Garth Tander.
The addition of those two Virgin Australia Supercars Championship winners makes for four full-time drivers from the series including the previously announced Andre Heimgartner and Fabian Coulthard.
It also means that two Pirtek Enduro Cup pairings have been reproduced in the ARG eSport Cup field given that Coulthard will partner Tony D’Alberto for the two-hour race.
McLaughlin, the third confirmed Shell V-Power Racing Team pilot in the virtual Bathurst field, will join ARG’s events co-ordinator, Ben McMellan.
Penrite Racing Supercars co-driver Will Brown has secured the services of Erebus Academy’s Jobe Stewart, while Thomas Randle will share his entry with another former Formula 4 driver in Lochie Hughes.
Harley Haber leads the ARG eSport Cup after the first nine rounds, although his grip on the title has been loosened somewhat by the double points allocation for Mount Panorama.
Speedcafe.com will carry the live stream of the round, which will be run with the TCR cars, on Thursday night.
Entry list: Round 10, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit Provisional
|Num
|Category
|Team/sponsor
|Driver
|Co-driver
|1
|TCR AU
|HMO Customer Racing
|Will Brown
|Jobe Stewart
|2
|TCR AU
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Chelsea Angelo
|Sam Stratten
|4
|TCR AU
|Carsales
|Mike Sinclair
|5
|Trans Am
|Retractable Tarps
|George Miedecke
|Beau Albert
|6
|TCR AU
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Jordan Cox
|Luke King
|7
|TCR AU
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Michael Caruso
|Andrew Van Leeuwen
|8
|Trans Am
|Harris Racing Pty Ltd
|Aaron Seton
|Ed Williams
|9
|TCR AU
|Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC
|Jay Hanson
|Blake Purdie
|11
|TCR AU
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|12
|Trans Am
|RTC Motorsport
|Peter Herd
|Justin Ruggier
|15
|TCR AU
|Wurth
|Michael Clemente
|John Doria
|17
|TCM
|True Blu
|Steve Johnson
|Jett Johnson
|18
|TCR AU
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Luca Giacomin
|21
|V8TC
|United eSports
|Harley Haber
|Fawzan El-Nabi
|22
|TCR NZ
|Track Tec Racing
|Jack Milligan
|23
|S5000
|UCS Group
|Tim Macrow
|John Munday
|24
|TCR AU
|Wall Racing
|John Martin
|27
|S5000
|Barton Mawer Motorsport
|Barton Mawer
|29
|Trans Am
|Gulf Western Oils
|Nathan Herne
|Cody Burcher
|31
|S5000
|Team Valvoline GRM
|James Golding
|33
|TCR AU
|Renault Sport GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Jackson Souslin Harlow
|35
|V8TC
|Unit
|Ben Gomersall
|39
|ARG
|PAYCE
|Ben McMellan
|Scott McLaughlin
|47
|TCR NZ
|Track Tec Racing
|Jaden Ransley
|Andre Heimgartner
|48
|Trans Am
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Nic Carroll
|49
|S5000
|ACT Fence Hire
|Thomas Randle
|Lochie Hughes
|50
|TCR AU
|Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Fabian Coulthard
|55
|TCR AU
|Signature Homes
|Rhys Gould
|Rowan Shepherd
|64
|TCR AU
|Garage1 / Morris Finance
|Tim Brook
|Oli Myers
|67
|TCM
|Bilstien/JMG Racing
|Jeremy Gray
|68
|V8TC
|Turbo Brisbane
|Jonathan Beikoff
|Michael Creed
|75
|TCR AU
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Garth Tander
|Shane van Gisbergen
|77
|TCR NZ
|Track Tec Racing
|Stan Van Oord
|89
|S5000
|Braydan Willmington Motorsports/SignageOne
|Braydan Willmington
|Riley Preston
|92
|S5000
|Motum Simulation
|Ricky Capo
|99
|Trans Am
|TPS Group
|Brett Holdsworth
|116
|TCR AU
|Panta Racing Fuel
|Ash Sutton
|Jake Blackhall
|117
|TCR AU
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Jason Bargwanna
|Ben Bargwanna
|133
|TCM
|Juice Plus +
|Cameron Mason
|Lachlan Mason
|777
|TCR AU
|Declan Fraser Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Broc Feeney
