McLaughlin, van Gisbergen enter Bathurst ARG eSport enduro

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 2nd June, 2020 - 6:00am

Garth Tander in action in the ARG eSport Cup

Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen will race in this week’s ARG eSport Cup finale at Bathurst, the latter with his real world Pirtek Enduro Cup co-driver in Garth Tander.

The addition of those two Virgin Australia Supercars Championship winners makes for four full-time drivers from the series including the previously announced Andre Heimgartner and Fabian Coulthard.

It also means that two Pirtek Enduro Cup pairings have been reproduced in the ARG eSport Cup field given that Coulthard will partner Tony D’Alberto for the two-hour race.

McLaughlin, the third confirmed Shell V-Power Racing Team pilot in the virtual Bathurst field, will join ARG’s events co-ordinator, Ben McMellan.

Penrite Racing Supercars co-driver Will Brown has secured the services of Erebus Academy’s Jobe Stewart, while Thomas Randle will share his entry with another former Formula 4 driver in Lochie Hughes.

Harley Haber leads the ARG eSport Cup after the first nine rounds, although his grip on the title has been loosened somewhat by the double points allocation for Mount Panorama.

Speedcafe.com will carry the live stream of the round, which will be run with the TCR cars, on Thursday night.

Entry list: Round 10, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit Provisional

Num Category Team/sponsor Driver Co-driver
1 TCR AU HMO Customer Racing Will Brown Jobe Stewart
2 TCR AU Melbourne Performance Centre Chelsea Angelo Sam Stratten
4 TCR AU Carsales Mike Sinclair
5 Trans Am Retractable Tarps George Miedecke Beau Albert
6 TCR AU Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox Luke King
7 TCR AU Team Valvoline GRM Michael Caruso Andrew Van Leeuwen
8 Trans Am Harris Racing Pty Ltd Aaron Seton Ed Williams
9 TCR AU Ashley Seward Motorsport / AWC Jay Hanson Blake Purdie
11 TCR AU HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom
12 Trans Am RTC Motorsport Peter Herd Justin Ruggier
15 TCR AU Wurth Michael Clemente John Doria
17 TCM True Blu Steve Johnson Jett Johnson
18 TCR AU Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Luca Giacomin
21 V8TC United eSports Harley Haber Fawzan El-Nabi
22 TCR NZ Track Tec Racing Jack Milligan
23 S5000 UCS Group Tim Macrow John Munday
24 TCR AU Wall Racing John Martin
27 S5000 Barton Mawer Motorsport Barton Mawer
29 Trans Am Gulf Western Oils Nathan Herne Cody Burcher
31 S5000 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding
33 TCR AU Renault Sport GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Jackson Souslin Harlow
35 V8TC Unit Ben Gomersall
39 ARG PAYCE Ben McMellan Scott McLaughlin
47 TCR NZ Track Tec Racing Jaden Ransley Andre Heimgartner
48 Trans Am Melbourne Performance Centre Nic Carroll
49 S5000 ACT Fence Hire Thomas Randle Lochie Hughes
50 TCR AU Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Fabian Coulthard
55 TCR AU Signature Homes Rhys Gould Rowan Shepherd
64 TCR AU Garage1 / Morris Finance Tim Brook Oli Myers
67 TCM Bilstien/JMG Racing Jeremy Gray
68 V8TC Turbo Brisbane Jonathan Beikoff Michael Creed
75 TCR AU Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander Shane van Gisbergen
77 TCR NZ Track Tec Racing Stan Van Oord
89 S5000 Braydan Willmington Motorsports/SignageOne Braydan Willmington Riley Preston
92 S5000 Motum Simulation Ricky Capo
99 Trans Am TPS Group Brett Holdsworth
116 TCR AU Panta Racing Fuel Ash Sutton Jake Blackhall
117 TCR AU Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Ben Bargwanna
133 TCM Juice Plus + Cameron Mason Lachlan Mason
777 TCR AU Declan Fraser Racing Declan Fraser Broc Feeney

