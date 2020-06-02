Caruso to race Monster Mustang in Supercars Eseries

Former Supercars full-timer Michael Caruso has been confirmed for a wildcard start in Round 9 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

Caruso will race a Monster Energy backed Ford Mustang for Tickford Racing in the penultimate round of the competition.

It comes after several outings in the ARG eSport Cup for TCR and Formula 3 cars.

“It’s fantastic to be a part of it,” Caruso told Supercars’ official website.

“It’s obviously very exciting because as everybody knows I love Supercars and I obviously love competing so to get in there in the mix with everybody involved, it should be some good fun.”

The 37-year-old is set for a return to real-world racing with Garry Rogers Motorsport when the carsales TCR Australia Series gets underway at Sydney Motorsport Park on August 15-16.

So far, just the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 has been confirmed for the endurance portion of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Round 9 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway at 18:00 AEST on June 3.

Michigan International Speedway is the only circuit confirmed thus far.