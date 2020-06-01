Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 1.

2016: Malaysian V8 Supercars event officially off

V8 Supercars has confirmed that it will not race in Malaysia this year due to an ongoing legal dispute over the KL City 400.

2018: Supercars drivers respond to hybrid power study

Supercars drivers have offered a mixed reaction to the possibility of hybrid technology being introduced to the championship in the future.

2010: Richards breaks nose in domestic incident

Jason Richards has declared himself fit to race at Hidden Valley in two weeks, despite breaking his nose in a domestic accident last week.

