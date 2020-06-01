Crehan vents frustration after Davison hit by van during jog

Will Davison and Riana Crehan have escaped injury following a road incident while running on the Gold Coast.

Two-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Davison was allegedly hit by a van Monday morning on Hope Island Road.

Crehan, a Supercars pit reporter, took to social media to vent her frustration at poor driving standards.

“The guy in the white van west bound Hope Island Road at 7:50 am who swerved intentionally at Will and I whilst running in the bike lane hitting Will, I’m sorry you’re so angry,” she wrote on Twitter.

“There (are) much bigger things in the world than you being pissed at two people on a morning jog.”

Following a flurry of replies, Crehan expressed her appreciation for the support in the wake of the incident.

“Thanks everyone for the concern,” she continued.

“Most importantly Will is fine. It just angers me that time after time Hope Island Rd is such a nightmare.

“It’s a suburban rd that constantly has accidents, bike crashes, dangerous roundabouts and list goes on”

Late last week Supercars Driving Standards Advisor Craig Baird also noted dangerous driving in the Hope Island area.

“I swear most people must be blind,” he wrote.

“Nearly got taken out three times.”

Davison declined to comment when approached to discuss the incident.

The guy in the white van west bound Hope Island rd at 750am who swerved intentionally at Will & I whilest running in the bike lane hitting Will. I’m sorry ur so angry. There much bigger things in the world then you being pissed at 2 people on a morning jog🤬 — Riana Crehan (@rianacrehan) May 31, 2020