Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 31.

2018: Supercars outlines hybrid power study for ‘Gen3’ regs

Supercars is seriously investigating the addition of hybrid technology as the championship looks to bed down its future regulations by the end of the year.

2017: Bend Motorsport Park tipped for August 2018 Supercars slot

Supercars is eyeing an August date for a championship round at the new Bend Motorsport Park facility in South Australia next year.

2016: Ricciardo: I’m not sure where to go from here

Daniel Ricciardo says he’s unsure how he will rebound from losing possible back-to-back Formula 1 victories through no fault of his own.

