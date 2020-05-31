Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 31.
2018: Supercars outlines hybrid power study for ‘Gen3’ regs
Supercars is seriously investigating the addition of hybrid technology as the championship looks to bed down its future regulations by the end of the year.
2017: Bend Motorsport Park tipped for August 2018 Supercars slot
Supercars is eyeing an August date for a championship round at the new Bend Motorsport Park facility in South Australia next year.
2016: Ricciardo: I’m not sure where to go from here
Daniel Ricciardo says he’s unsure how he will rebound from losing possible back-to-back Formula 1 victories through no fault of his own.
