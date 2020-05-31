NETWORK: Erebus to use Networkcafe.com.au as marketing tool

Erebus Motorsport has continued to diversify its range of services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and has elected to use Networkcafe.com.au as one of its premier marketing tools.

Within minutes of announcing the new automotive services business on Wednesday, Erebus Garage had become a Featured Business of the new industry networking hub.

Erebus Garage will facilitate servicing of everyday road and performance cars as well as customisation services, restorations and race car preparation.

The new business will officially open its doors on Monday and will be located as part of the Erebus headquarters at 16 Commercial Dr, Dandenong South in Victoria.

In the most difficult period in motorsport and automotive history, Networkcafe.com.au has been developed by Speedcafe.com as a valuable support mechanism for the industry and its suppliers, sponsors, clubs and organisations.

The boutique networking hub already has almost 300 members across a vast range of categories and several are already doing business with each other.

“We have been supporters of Networkcafe.com.au from day one and the platform is perfect for our race team and our new Erebus Garage venture,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“We have also promoted the network to our list of team sponsors who have shown a lot of interest.

“In these unprecedented times we need to be doing everything we can to keep our businesses relevant and Speedcafe.com has done that by investing in Networkcafe.com.au which has the potential to be a great asset for everyone involved.”

The launch of Erebus Garage comes on the back of Erebus Motorsport’s diversification from Supercars racing to the medical field where the team produced more than 12,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment.

All the activity has been designed to keep as many Erebus staff as possible employed across a range of viable activities.

“We are really proud to be launching a new side project to truly diversify our business,” said Ryan.

“It is a natural fit with what we already do and relates to almost all our current partners, or at least those in the automotive industry.

‘’Finding ways to continue our business and keep as many of our team employed as possible has been at the core of our decisions.

“We nutted out a lot of ideas and tried to think outside the box to embark on sustainable projects that we can deliver and we feel that Erebus Garage is a big step towards doing that.

‘’Our sponsors have been brilliant in getting on board with the project and we’ve built stronger links with our current partners Penrite, Ryco, DBA, Pedders and Snap-on; while establishing new partnerships with Repco, Cool-Drive, Capricorn and several other well-known and required partnerships for automotive repair and servicing success.”

Speedcafe.com/Networkcafe.com.au founder, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray welcomed the Erebus memberships.

“Erebus have become one of the most proactive motorsport organisations in the country through the COVID-19 period and Barry Ryan, Betty Klimenko and the team must be applauded for their positive approach,” said Murray.

“We also have to thank them for believing in what Networkcafe.com.au is all about and sharing the vision with all their own small and medium-sized partnership groups.”

“We are delighted to have Erebus Motorsport and Erebus Garage as Featured Businesses on the site.”

Businesses within Networkcafe.com.au will be marketed extensively through editorial support, newsletters and social media – all providing valuable industry and general business information.

CLICK HERE to view Erebus Garage’s profile on Networkcafe.com.au.