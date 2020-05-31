LATEST

Hakkinen: ‘Extremely high expectation’ for Bottas title in 2020 > View

Austrian health ministry confirms F1 approval > View

ON THIS DAY: May 31 > View

British GP clears hurdle with return of sport in UK > View

Reality of COVID-19 crisis hit Schwerkolt early > View

Report: Austrian F1 races granted government approval > View

New book documenting history of DJR cars released > View

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Ron Tauranac > View

Bowe backs TCM return to Baskerville > View

Stone Brothers Racing prints collection released by ssMedia > View

ON THIS DAY: May 30 > View

Williams: Potential sale about securing future > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Hakkinen: ‘Extremely high expectation’ for Bottas title in 2020

Hakkinen: ‘Extremely high expectation’ for Bottas title in 2020

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 31st May, 2020 - 11:52am

Share:

LinkedIn

Valtteri Bottas wins the 2019 United States Grand Prix

Mika Hakkinen has an “extremely high expectation” that Valtteri Bottas will win the Formula 1 World Championship this year.

Bottas finished runner-up to Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton last year with four wins along the way, both statistics being career bests.

Hakkinen, who is part of his fellow Finn’s management team, claims that Bottas is a strong chance of going one better in 2020.

“Valtteri has a great position in Mercedes,” the two-time world champion told the F1 Nation podcast.

“He’s a mega, great driver. I’m confident he’s better than ever.

“I have an extremely high expectation for him to be world champion this year.

“That’s what he’s been working very hard for many years – all the qualities, all the tools for him to get there.

“He’s been working very hard.”

Bottas and Hamilton are presently unconfirmed beyond the end of the upcoming season, and Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has not dismissed the idea of signing outgoing Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.

Asked to comment on where Vettel might end up next year, Hakkinen declared, “If he wants to win, it’s pretty tough out there.”

However, he maintains that the 32-year-old still has plenty to offer as an F1 driver, despite a relatively lacklustre period with the Scuderia.

“His age is not a problem. He is still a young guy,” said Hakkinen.

“He had a big disappointment with Ferrari. The enjoyment of the teamwork disappeared from Vettel, he didn’t enjoy so much anymore inside the team.

“He was criticised enormously all the time and inside a team it has to be shared.”

The 2020 F1 season is finally set to start with back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in July following approval from Austria’s Ministry of Health.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com