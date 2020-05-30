Stone Brothers Racing prints collection released by ssMedia

Well-known Australian automotive artist Scott Yorston has released the first of a series of limited edition prints paying tribute to Stone Brothers Racing’s time in the Australian Supercars Championship.

The first two prints feature Marcos Ambrose’s Pirtek BA Falcon in 2004 championship-winning colours and Russell Ingall’s Caltex BA Falcon in 2003 livery.

Both actual race cars are currently undergoing a ground-up restoration by Ross and Jimmy Stone at their workshop on the Gold Coast and will be completed in coming months.

A project months in the making, the officially-endorsed prints are created using the highest quality illustration programming and CAD illustrations, ensuring every print is as close to a photo as possible and available in A2 size.

“It’s a great honour to be recreating these iconic winning race cars for such a legendary team in Australian motorsport,” said Yorston, who owns ssMedia.

“We can’t thank Ross and Jimmy Stone enough for getting on board with this project, and letting us make memorabilia that fans can treasure in their homes and offices.”

Stone Brothers Racing was formed in 1998 and went on to win the Bathurst 1000 in its debut year with Jason Bright and Steven Richards, followed by the 2003 and 2004 Supercars Championships with Ambrose and the 2005 Supercars Championship with Ingall.

SBR also won teams’ championship honours in 2004 and 2005 and eventually became Erebus Motorsport after being sold to Betty Klimenko in 2012.

For the remainder of 2020, ssMedia will be releasing prints of all SBR cars raced in the Supercars Championship, as well as Mark Winterbottom’s championship-winning Development Series AU Falcon from 2003, which won five of six events.

“Jimmy and I are very happy to have formed an official partnership with ssMedia to reproduce all of the SBR cars,” said Ross Stone.

“The prints look fantastic and I cannot wait for the fans to be able to own them and display them with pride.

“We’ve always appreciated the support we received from our fans so we’re glad to give them an opportunity to still own a part of the SBR legacy.”

