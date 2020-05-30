LATEST

Renault reaffirms F1 commitment despite job losses > View

Drivers to choose extra Supercars Eseries circuit > View

GRM would consider Supercars return ‘if it made sense’ > View

Williams offered for sale, terminates ROKiT sponsorship > View

British MotoGP round cancelled > View

Australian MotoGP round called off for 2020 > View

Super2 to return in July > View

VIDEO: Elliott seals victory in Charlotte > View

The current state of play in world motorsport > View

TCM could yet support Supercars again in 2020 > View

Rossi sees only sadness when he retires > View

VIDEO: Light installation progressing at SMP > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Renault reaffirms F1 commitment despite job losses

Renault reaffirms F1 commitment despite job losses

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 30th May, 2020 - 9:11am

Share:

LinkedIn

Esteban Ocon tests for the Renault F1 Team

Renault’s interim CEO has stated that it will stay in Formula 1 despite the announcement that the French marque will cut 15,000 jobs worldwide.

Renault is embarking on a cost-cutting drive designed to save two billion Euros (AUD 3.3 billion) over three years, having recorded its first annual loss in over a decade in 2019.

It has also been in talks with the French government regarding a five billion Euro loan, amid plummeting sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it will not be exiting F1, with interim CEO Clotilde Delbos identifying the championship’s recently confirmed financial regulation changes as a positive development.

“We have said publicly and we confirm that we remain committed to Formula 1,” Delbos told financial analysts.

“The announcement of new regulations on spending limits is very good for us because we will have to invest less in this discipline than some of our competitors who spend a lot of money.”

The Renault F1 Team slipped to fifth in last year’s constructors’ championship, one spot behind engine the McLaren F1 Team.

McLaren had been Renault’s only engine customer but will switch to Mercedes AMG HPP engines next year and has also lured Daniel Ricciardo from the Anglo-French squad after Carlos Sainz agreed to a move to Scuderia Ferrari.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com