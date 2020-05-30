LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 30

Saturday 30th May, 2020 - 11:59am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 30.

2011: HRT denies crisis following departures

The Toll Holden Racing Team has denied it is in crisis following the departure of its managing director Craig Wilson and team manager Rob Crawford in recent days.

2015: Van Gisbergen: No bad blood lingering at Tekno

A belated post-event debrief has cleared the air at Tekno Autosports after a disastrous Winton that left the team ‘all pretty angry’.

2014: Erebus crowdfunding push gathers momentum

A crowdfunding effort to see United States-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin sponsor Erebus Motorsport at July’s Townsville 500 is moving closer to reality.

