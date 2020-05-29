LATEST

VIDEO: Light installation progressing at SMP > View

FIA approval for Bathurst S5000 appearance expected soon > View

ON THIS DAY: May 29 > View

Haber tightens grip on ARG eSport Cup > View

Ricciardo had talks with Ferrari before signing with McLaren > View

Dane: Reducing events, personnel key to Supercars cost cutting > View

Ferrari to base Driver Academy at Sydney Motorsport Park > View

Organisers confirm cancellation of Dutch Grand Prix > View

LIVE STREAM: ARG eSport Cup from Imola > View

VIDEO: Tander virtually laps Imola in a TCR car > View

ON THIS DAY: May 28 > View

GALLERY: Highlands Motorsport Park > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Light installation progressing at SMP

VIDEO: Light installation progressing at SMP

By

Friday 29th May, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Go for an on-board ride around Sydney Motorsport Park as the installation of 132 lights ramps up during the coronavirus-induced break.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com