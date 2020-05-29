LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 29

Friday 29th May, 2020 - 10:00am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 29.

2017: Teams eyeing fresh ideas from Supercars sale

A fresh direction from a possible change of ownership would be a positive move for Supercars, according to Garry Rogers Motorsport team director Barry Rogers.

2015: Triple Eight secures 26th V8 Supercars REC

Triple Eight has won the tender for the 26th V8 Supercars Racing Entitlements Contract, shoring up its expansion to three cars for 2016.

2013: V8s seek urgent talks over GC 600 future

Incoming V8 Supercars chief executive James Warburton will hold an urgent meeting with the Queensland government next week as the Gold Coast 600 race faces a dim future amid financial cutbacks.

