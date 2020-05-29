LATEST

British MotoGP round cancelled > View

Australian MotoGP round called off for 2020 > View

Super2 to return in July > View

VIDEO: Elliott seals victory in Charlotte > View

The current state of play in world motorsport > View

TCM could yet support Supercars again in 2020 > View

Rossi sees only sadness when he retires > View

VIDEO: Light installation progressing at SMP > View

FIA approval for Bathurst S5000 appearance expected soon > View

ON THIS DAY: May 29 > View

Haber tightens grip on ARG eSport Cup > View

Ricciardo had talks with Ferrari before signing with McLaren > View

Home » News » Bikes » British MotoGP round cancelled

British MotoGP round cancelled

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 29th May, 2020 - 5:19pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The 2019 British MotoGP pic: MotoGP.com

Britain’s round of the 2020 MotoGP season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loss of the Silverstone event from this year’s calendar, on which it had been scheduled for August 28-30, was announced in conjunction with confirmation that Australia’s had suffered the same fate.

It means that racing at the British venue has been called off twice in the last three years, after the track became waterlogged on the Sunday of the 2018 grand prix weekend.

Stuart Pringle, Silverstone Circuit’s Managing Director, said, “We are extremely disappointed about the cancellation of the British MotoGP event, not least as the cancelled race in 2018 is still such a recent memory, but we support the decision that has had to be taken at this exceptional time.

“I want to thank the stoic British fans for their patience and support.  We must now look forward to 2021 when Silverstone will once again host the fastest and most historic MotoGP race on the calendar and work hard to make it a truly exceptional event for all to enjoy.”

Silverstone was also pencilled in to host Formula 1 on July 26 and August 2 although the fate of those races and any alternate presence on that calendar is uncertain due to impending quarantine requirements to be imposed on international arrivals to the country.

Alex Rins won last year’s British MotoGP by 0.013s having out-dragged Marc Marquez to the finish line.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com