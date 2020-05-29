British MotoGP round cancelled

Britain’s round of the 2020 MotoGP season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loss of the Silverstone event from this year’s calendar, on which it had been scheduled for August 28-30, was announced in conjunction with confirmation that Australia’s had suffered the same fate.

It means that racing at the British venue has been called off twice in the last three years, after the track became waterlogged on the Sunday of the 2018 grand prix weekend.

Stuart Pringle, Silverstone Circuit’s Managing Director, said, “We are extremely disappointed about the cancellation of the British MotoGP event, not least as the cancelled race in 2018 is still such a recent memory, but we support the decision that has had to be taken at this exceptional time.

“I want to thank the stoic British fans for their patience and support. We must now look forward to 2021 when Silverstone will once again host the fastest and most historic MotoGP race on the calendar and work hard to make it a truly exceptional event for all to enjoy.”

Silverstone was also pencilled in to host Formula 1 on July 26 and August 2 although the fate of those races and any alternate presence on that calendar is uncertain due to impending quarantine requirements to be imposed on international arrivals to the country.

Alex Rins won last year’s British MotoGP by 0.013s having out-dragged Marc Marquez to the finish line.