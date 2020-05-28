LATEST

Organisers confirm cancellation of Dutch Grand Prix > View

LIVE STREAM: ARG eSport Cup from Imola > View

VIDEO: Tander virtually laps Imola in a TCR car > View

ON THIS DAY: May 28 > View

GALLERY: Highlands Motorsport Park > View

BUCKET LIST: Highlands Motorsport Park > View

Miller ‘stoked’ to be Ducati’s pick to take on Marquez > View

VIDEO: Erebus Motorsport stars reflects on Inside Line docuseries > View

Bathurst enduro confirmed for ARG eSport finale  > View

Abt dumped from Audi Formula E team > View

Miller can become 'one of the top riders' says Ducati boss > View

McLaren: cost cap reduction 'a crucially important moment' > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Organisers confirm cancellation of Dutch Grand Prix

Organisers confirm cancellation of Dutch Grand Prix

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 28th May, 2020 - 9:22pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Dutch Grand Prix has been cancelled

The Dutch Grand Prix will not feature on the revised 2020 Formula 1 calendar after organisers confirmed the event has been cancelled.

Zandvoort was set to host its first grand prix since 1985 on May 3, but was initially postponed as the COVID-19 crisis hit.

Organisers of the event have now confirmed that the event will be delayed until 2021.

“We were completely ready for this first race and we still are,” said Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers in a statement.

“We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands.

“We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year.”

Ahead of the planned 2020 event extensive works were carried out at the historic venue, which first hosted Formula 1 in 1952.

It was then a near constant fixture of the calendar until 1985, the circuit largely unchanged throughout that period.

Jim Clark is the most successful driver in the event’s history, winning four times from 1963 to 1967. Jack Brabham also had success with wins in 1960 and 1966.

A new infield section was created in the late 1980s as the venue came under pressure from nearby residents, dramatically shortening the circuit.

It was extended again at the end of the 1990s into the current configuration, which retains approximately the first third of the original layout.

Renovations for Formula 1’s return this year included resurfacing, a new pit complex, and banking at Hugenholtzbocht and Arie Luyendijk Bocht.

Formula 1 is yet to reveal its revised calendar though has confirmed the season will start in Austria on July 2-4.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com