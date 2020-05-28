Organisers confirm cancellation of Dutch Grand Prix

The Dutch Grand Prix will not feature on the revised 2020 Formula 1 calendar after organisers confirmed the event has been cancelled.

Zandvoort was set to host its first grand prix since 1985 on May 3, but was initially postponed as the COVID-19 crisis hit.

Organisers of the event have now confirmed that the event will be delayed until 2021.

“We were completely ready for this first race and we still are,” said Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers in a statement.

“We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands.

“We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year.”

Ahead of the planned 2020 event extensive works were carried out at the historic venue, which first hosted Formula 1 in 1952.

It was then a near constant fixture of the calendar until 1985, the circuit largely unchanged throughout that period.

Jim Clark is the most successful driver in the event’s history, winning four times from 1963 to 1967. Jack Brabham also had success with wins in 1960 and 1966.

A new infield section was created in the late 1980s as the venue came under pressure from nearby residents, dramatically shortening the circuit.

It was extended again at the end of the 1990s into the current configuration, which retains approximately the first third of the original layout.

Renovations for Formula 1’s return this year included resurfacing, a new pit complex, and banking at Hugenholtzbocht and Arie Luyendijk Bocht.

Formula 1 is yet to reveal its revised calendar though has confirmed the season will start in Austria on July 2-4.