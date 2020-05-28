LATEST

GALLERY: Highlands Motorsport Park > View

BUCKET LIST: Highlands Motorsport Park > View

Miller ‘stoked’ to be Ducati’s pick to take on Marquez > View

VIDEO: Erebus Motorsport stars reflects on Inside Line docuseries > View

Bathurst enduro confirmed for ARG eSport finale  > View

Abt dumped from Audi Formula E team > View

Miller can become 'one of the top riders' says Ducati boss > View

McLaren: cost cap reduction 'a crucially important moment' > View

FIA approves cost cap reduction amid F1 rule changes > View

GALLERY: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 8 > View

Courtney: Boost could expand Supercars support for young driver > View

De Pasquale and van Gisbergen score Interlagos wins > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Highlands Motorsport Park

GALLERY: Highlands Motorsport Park

By

Thursday 28th May, 2020 - 3:15pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlands Motorsport Park is New Zealand’s newest racing facility, boasting a 4.1 km circuit, track-side apartments, and a museum packed with iconic racing machinery.

CLICK HERE to check out this week’s Bucket List to discover more.

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0024.JPG
Aston Martin
Aussie Racing Car
Austin Healy
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0027.JPG
Supercar Fast Dash
De Lorean DMC12
Ford Escort MKII RS1800 & Ford Lotus Cortina SE
Benetton
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0006.JPG
Lower Museum
Cafe deck overlooking Highlands track
McLaren 650S Le Mans
Moss-Hulme Volkswagen Golf GT1
Porsche GT3 RS
Murkat - CFCMk1
Lanborghini Diablo and Porsche GT2RS
Highspeed Taxi
Porsche GT2 RS
Sidchrome
Aerial of Highlands Track
Subaru WRX experience 2
Subaru WRX experience
Paul Radisich Ford Mondeo Ford Escort MKII RS1800 & Ford Lotus Cortina SE
U-Drive Radical (open top)
U-Drive V8 Mustang
Go Kart single kart with view
GT private members lounge with view

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com