Bathurst enduro confirmed for ARG eSport finale 

The 10th and final round of the carsales ARG eSport Cup next week will be a two-driver touring car endurance race at Mount Panorama, Bathurst.

The race will see the 40 regular competitors in the ARG-run series chose their own co-drivers for the event, with double points on offer that will ultimately determine the champion.

Using the popular iRacing software, two drivers will share one car.

The regular ARG eSport Cup drivers can choose any driver, real-world or pro sim racer, with leading drivers already starting to lock in their partner.

Ahead of tonight’s penultimate round at Imola, Dylan O’Keeffe has already secured his co-driver.

Currently third in the series chase, O’Keeffe has signed young karter Jackson Souslin Harlow to drive his #33 GRM entry.

“Once I found out the news, I knew I needed to lock away the best sim driver as I could to keep my chances in the series fight alive,” said O’Keeffe.

“I’ve raced against Jackson before numerous times. He is definitely quick and consistent, and he’s one of the fastest drivers in the Audi.

“He is really enthusiastic about being involved and has already started to test to ensure that he will be fast for the event.

“We’ll have to see how tonight goes, but I’m in the title fight, and with the double points, who knows what can happen.”

The two driver race will also give a unique opportunity for fathers and their sons to compete together.

The Johnsons (Steven and Jett) and the Bargwannas (Jason and Ben) have already confirmed that they will pair up for the visual touring car endurance race.

The race will be over two hours, where each driver must complete one hour of racing.

More co-driver announcements will be made ahead of the final round at Bathurst next Thursday night.

Tonight’s penultimate round from Imola will see drivers use both the Audi touring cars and the Dallara F3 cars.

International F3 racer Jack Doohan, son of world motorcycle legend Mick Doohan, will compete as the guest driver, while Harley Haber leads the series from Kiwi Jaden Ransley and TCR Renault racer O’Keeffe.

Coverage of tonight’s event begins at 20:00 AEST on Speedcafe.com.