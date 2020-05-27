VIDEO: Fabian and Carter Coulthard cut a lap of Interlagos

Fabian Coulthard has received a helping hand from son Carter to preview a lap of Interlagos ahead of tonight’s eighth BP Supercars All Stars Eseries event.
It’s bring the kids to work day for @FabianCoulthard. Come for a lap around the Interlagos circuit in Brazil with Fabian and Carter Coulthard 😍 #VASC pic.twitter.com/SpQ0axatl7
— Shell V-Power Racing (@DJRTeamPenske) May 27, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]