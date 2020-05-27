LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 27

Wednesday 27th May, 2020 - 10:28am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 27.

2013: Ambrose caught-up in bizarre NASCAR incident

A strange incident has stopped the Coke 600 in Charlotte, with Australia’s Marcos Ambrose in the middle of the drama.

2018: Incredible lap hands Ricciardo record setting Monaco pole

An incredible lap has seen Daniel Ricciardo set a new track record as he secured pole position for Sunday’s Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix.

2015: V8 Supercars closes on Gen2 tech guidelines

V8 Supercars teams will soon have their hands on draft technical guidelines for the category’s Gen2 rule package.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

