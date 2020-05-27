F1 aero tweaks to be voted on by WMSC

Aerodynamic changes to the floor of Formula 1 cars for the 2021 season are expected to be confirmed tonight by the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

Teams will carry their 2020 cars into the following season as part of the cost control measures introduced off the back of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in-season development in F1 is such that the pace of cars come season’s end will be notably different to that at season’s start.

That would manifest itself in faster lap times and greater stress on the Pirelli tyres when the circus visits venues in 2021 versus the corresponding 2020 event.

By trimming and simplifying the floor, it’s anticipated that a small reduction in downforce will be achieved, thereby reducing the load on the tyres.

It’s one of a range of topics set to be voted through affecting sporting, technical, and financial aspects of F1.

Historically the WMSC has rubber stamped proposals put to it as they’ve been discussed at the various commissions and groups within the sport.

It is expected a reduced cost cap figure of USD 145 million will be confirmed, coming into effect from next year and reducing over following seasons.

Limitations on aerodynamic testing based on a team’s position in the constructors’ championship in the previous season are also set to be voted through.

Also on the aerodynamic front, the vote will see the 2021 technical regulations include the requirement to confirm aerodynamic legality of components via CAD software ahead of the system being used in a regulatory sense from 2022.