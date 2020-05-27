LATEST

Erebus Motorsport expands into automotive servicing

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 27th May, 2020 - 6:00am

Erebus Motorsport has launched Erebus Garage

Erebus Motorsport has launched a new automotive services business in parallel to its Supercars team dubbed Erebus Garage.

The launch comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the team manufacture and distribute over 12,000 pieces of medical Personal Protective Equipment.

Erebus Motorsport boss Barry Ryan recently signalled his intent to diversify the business in an effort to curb the financial impact of COVID-19.

The new project will run in alongside its Supercars operation and will provide opportunities for its staff.

The venture will facilitate servicing of everyday vehicles to performance cars as well as customisation services, restorations, and race car preparation.

“We are really proud to be launching a new side project to truly diversify our business,” said Ryan.

“It is a natural fit with what we already do and relates to almost all our current partners, or at least those in the automotive industry.

‘’Finding ways to continue our business and keep as many of our team employed as possible has been at the core of our decisions.

“We nutted out a lot of ideas and tried to think outside the box to embark on sustainable projects that we can deliver and we feel that Erebus Garage is a big step towards doing that.

‘’Our sponsors have been brilliant in getting on board with the project and we’ve built stronger links with our current partners Penrite, Ryco, DBA, Pedders and Snap-on; while establishing new partnerships with Repco, Cool-Drive, Capricorn and several other well-known and required partnerships for automotive repair and servicing success.”

Erebus Garage will open on June 1 at the team’s Dandenong base in Melbourne.

