Doohan to make ARG eSport Cup cameo

Jack Doohan will contest this week’s round of the ARG eSport Cup at Imola.

The Red Bull junior is already set to race in the real world FIA Formula 3 Championship this year, and tomorrow night’s virtual round will be a multi-category affair with a race each for the F3s and the Audi TCR cars.

Doohan’s drive in the ARG eSport Cup follows a wildcard start in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries earlier in the month while his father, motorcycle world champion Mick, subsequently contested the celebrity event at Bathurst.

Harley Haber leads the ARG competition from Kiwi Jaden Ransley and Garry Rogers Motorsport TCR driver Dylan O’Keeffe.

Round 9 at the circuit formally known as the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari kicks off tomorrow night at 20:00 AEST, with live streaming on Speedcafe.com.