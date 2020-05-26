VIDEO: TCM onboard at Baskerville Raceway

With news the Australian Racing Group will head to Baskerville Raceway for the first time, go onboard for a lap of the undulating Tasmania track with Touring Car Masters driver Adam Garwood.
CLICK HERE to see the full revised Touring Car Masters calendar
