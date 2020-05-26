Seamer: Supercars support categories will return ‘gradually’

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer says support categories will return to the schedule “gradually” as the season progresses.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will return at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28 without support classes.

Beyond that, there has been no indication as to when staple categories such as the Dunlop Super2 Series and Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia might return.

Seamer said Supercars is working on the basis of the Motorsport Australia ‘Return To Race’ strategy.

“As part of the Return To Race protocols that we’re working on with each of the state governments, we have plans to introduce crowds, but also introduce support categories over the time,” said Seamer in a fan Q&A video.

“What you’ll start to see us do is introduce support categories gradually over the course of the rest of the championship.

“Beyond Sydney Motorsport Park we haven’t made any calls, but our number one priority is executing a successful Supercars-only event and from there we’ll go.”

As government guidelines continue to shift, Supercars has begun working on a person-per-square-metre plan.

It is understood the Supercars teams will be allowed 13 people across two cars, meaning 156 team members will be able to attend. An exact figure has not yet been confirmed.

Supercars has earmarked plans to have spectators return to its events as early as Round 4 at Winton Motor Raceway on July 18-19, which is the round following the resumption of play at Sydney Motorsport Park.