ON THIS DAY: May 26

2013: Mercedes-Benz under fire for covert tyre test

The Anglo-German team, Mercedes, is facing reprisals after it was discovered the squad conducted extensive tyre testing following the Spanish Grand Prix recently.

2017: TCR Audi touring car arrives in Australia

Audi Customer Racing Australia is evaluating the possibility of running TCR cars in Australia following the arrival of an Audi RS 3 LMS.

2010: V8 teams give Car of the Future final tick

V8 Supercars’ Car of the Future blueprint was given unanimous approval at the first of two V8 Supercars teams meetings on the Gold Coast today.

