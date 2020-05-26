LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 26 > View

Toyota renews 86 Series for two more years > View

Quarantine clarity 'essential' for Silverstone to host F1 > View

Dane: Bathurst finale an ‘opportunity’ for fans amid COVID-19 crisis > View

McLaren boss backs Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 wildcard > View

Coregas colours return for Percat in Supercars Eseries > View

VIDEO: Keselowski gets first win of 2020 at Charlotte > View

PIARC waives membership renewal fees > View

Norris sidelined for eighth Supercars Eseries round > View

FIA President defends Australian GP criticism > View

POLL: Supercars’ free-to-air future > View

GALLERY: Kevin Bartlett in motorsport > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: May 26

ON THIS DAY: May 26

By

Tuesday 26th May, 2020 - 10:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 26.

2013: Mercedes-Benz under fire for covert tyre test

The Anglo-German team, Mercedes, is facing reprisals after it was discovered the squad conducted extensive tyre testing following the Spanish Grand Prix recently.

2017: TCR Audi touring car arrives in Australia

Audi Customer Racing Australia is evaluating the possibility of running TCR cars in Australia following the arrival of an Audi RS 3 LMS.

2010: V8 teams give Car of the Future final tick

V8 Supercars’ Car of the Future blueprint was given unanimous approval at the first of two V8 Supercars teams meetings on the Gold Coast today.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com