McLaren boss offers insight into 2020 F1 calendar

McLaren boss Zak Brown has provided an insight into the shape of the 2020 Formula 1 calendar as planning continues.

Having been called off just hours before the opening practice for the Australian Grand Prix, the season now looks set to begin in Austria in early July with back-to-back races.

According to Brown the plan is to then head to the UK where Silverstone would host two races, though that plan has been cast in doubt courtesy of new quarantine restrictions.

“We’ve got a little bit of a glitch we’re working through now, the UK saying they’re going to go to a 14-day quarantine,” Brown told Fox Sports’ Supercars Sidetracked.

“So the original plan was kind of a couple of races in Austria, a week off, a couple of races in England, Hungary, week off, three races in Europe, and then we’ll pick up in Russia, then on to Asia, America, Middle East.

“I think that’s still very much the plan,” he added.

“I don’t think Europe will have any fans. Not sure about the balance of the races.”

Brown admitted that the current uncertainty surrounding the quarantine requirements in the UK has thrown a spanner in the works.

Reports have suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson has allowed an exemption for Formula 1, though that news emerged after Brown made his comments.

“(I’m) optimistic we’re going to get in 14 to 16 races,” Brown added.

“I think Formula 1’s pushing for 16 to 18, but given that the championship not that many years ago was 16 races. I think if we can get in 14 to 16 that’ll be a healthy championship and will feel worthy of a season.”