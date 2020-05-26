LATEST

Golding gets Supercars Eseries wildcard

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 26th May, 2020 - 6:49pm

James Golding

James Golding is set to contest the eighth BP Supercars All Stars Eseries round for Team 18 this week.

Golding will race at Interlagos, Brazil and at a yet-to-be-determined circuit, which will either be Spa-Francorchamps or the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The two tracks are currently in a Facebook fan vote to decide the opening race of the evening in Round 8.

Golding will run #31 on his Holden ZB Commodore with backing from Irwin, in line with his Pirtek Enduro Cup drive alongside Mark Winterbottom.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Golding told the official website.

“I wish I was in the real thing but that’s as close as we’re going to get at the moment so it’s good to be able to jump in and get the IRWIN car hopefully up the front.

“We’ll see how we go, I’ll have to do some laps with Frosty and suss out our plan of attack.”

Round 8 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway on May 27 at 18:00 AEST.

