Rally cameo on revised Motorsport Australia Championships calendar

A revised Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships calendar featuring a cameo from the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship has been released.

The four event calendar is set to span August to October, with the potential to add further events in November and December should sufficient interest from categories be received.

Its release coincides with the Australian Racing Group’s own revised calendar.

The opening round of the Motorsport Australia Championships will see competitors in action at Sydney Motorsport Park on August 15-16.

From there the competition will head to Sandown in September, The Bend in October, and a finale at Phillip Island.

Round 3 of the Championships will also include an Australian Rally Championship component with a Super Special Stage featuring at The Bend on the Saturday night.

That will see the ARC competitors take part in a two-up stage on the the Stadium Circuit as part of the Adelaide Hills Rally.

A specific date for the final event has not been confirmed beyond ‘October’.

Missing out on a berth on the revised calendar is Winton, which was set to host the second round of the Championships on the first weekend of May.

“We are really pleased to be able to announce the initial four rounds of the 2020 Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships,” Smith said.

“It’s understandably been a very difficult year for everyone, but with plenty of light at the end of the tunnel we feel now is the right time to announce our calendar, with four rounds and possibly more to take place in the second half of 2020.

“Together with our various categories, we’ll make sure that all local government restrictions are met and events run according to our detailed Return To Race strategy and follow any advice regarding social distancing and so on.

“We’d like to thank all the categories and circuit managers for their co-operation and hard work to ensure we could get these events up and running and we can’t wait to get back on track with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships this year.”

The TCR Australia Series and S5000 Championship will take in three of the four events, skipping The Bend Motorsport Park.

Other categories which will feature at these events include, but are not limited to, the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, the Motorsport Australia GT Championship, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters and Trans Am 2.

Motorsport Australia is planning to host events without spectators in the first instance but will take a decision on each event based on government restrictions as early as it practically can.

2020 Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships

Round 1: Sydney Motorsport Park – 15-16 August

Round 2: Sandown International Raceway – 12-13 September

Round 3: The Bend Motorsport Park – 17-18 October

Round 4: Phillip Island Circuit – October TBA