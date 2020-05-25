VIDEO: Keselowski gets first win of 2020 at Charlotte

Brad Keselowski has his first win of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series having prevailed in a rain-interrupted Charlotte 600.
Jimmie Johnson took the finish in second position but his car failed inspection and he was officially classified last, with Chase Elliott inheriting the runner-up spot.
