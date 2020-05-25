Revised Australian Rally Championship calendar confirmed

The revised RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship schedule features four events with the season set to begin in September.

Condensed into a two month period, the new calendar will start with the Netier National Capital Rally in late September, having been rescheduled from March.

Following the opening round is the Adelaide Hills Rally in mid-October before the competition heads to Rally Tasmania on November 7-8.

The season finale will be held in New South Wales on November 28-29, though further details have not yet been announced.

“While there is still some uncertainty about the lifting of restrictions in Australia, we know there are further changes coming and things are looking positive for the second half of the year,” said Eugene Arocca, Motorsport Australia CEO.

“This four round calendar will give competitors a chance to compete in a number of events and will mean the championship will not be overly compromised, despite the delayed start to the year.

“We are also mindful of the logistics around travel and the closeness of events compared to what we see in a ‘normal’ year.

“Given this, rallies may be shorter in time and distance than in previous years to enable competitors, teams, officials, suppliers and organisers to attend.

“Most importantly for those volunteering their time as officials to make these events happen, we want to make sure they can get back to work as soon as possible.

“We know a September start date is realistic at the current time, however if for whatever reason the COVID-19 situation changes or restrictions do not allow us to compete, we are obviously prepared to make further changes should they be needed to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The revised calendar does not include the Forest Rally in Western Australia, which was to make up Round 2 on the original schedule, or the Eureka Rush in Victora.

However, both events are expected to make a return for 2021.

RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Championship revised calendar

Round 1: Netier National Capital Rally – 26-27 September

Round 2: Adelaide Hills Rally – 17-18 October

Round 3: Rally Tasmania – 7-8 November

Round 4: NSW event TBA – 28-29 November