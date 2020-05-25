Register on Networkcafe.com.au to win a $5000 advertising package

Businesses now have an added incentive to register on Networkcafe.com.au with a new $5000 monthly advertising package up for grabs.

Launched earlier this month, Networkcafe.com.au is quickly becoming a valuable support mechanism for the automotive and motorsport industries and their suppliers, sponsors and affiliated organisations.

Small- and medium-sized businesses can register for free on Networkcafe.com.au to advertise their products and services to a vast audience through an easy-to-use portal.

Those businesses can now win a $5000 advertising package on Speedcafe.com and Networkcafe.com.au, providing an opportunity to be featured on one of the world’s biggest independent motorsport networks.

The promotion will run each month for the remainder of 2020, helping businesses to keep moving through COVID-19.

CLICK HERE for further information and to register your business.

Speedcafe.com founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray said he hoped the new promotion will give businesses the kick-start they need as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions begin to ease locally.

“The reaction to Networkcafe.com.au has been fantastic, but we want the word to spread thick and fast so there is a greater impact for all the members,” said Murray.

“We have put up the $5000 advertising package as an added incentive, especially for some of those smaller businesses that could not normally afford such an investment.

“This is about business-to-business relationships and in just a couple of weeks we are already starting to see members doing business with each other, which is very encouraging.”

The winning business each month will work with the Speedcafe.com marketing team to develop a media strategy with an advertising package to the value of $5000, including an editorial profile on the business.

Murray believes fans will jump on board and support those businesses who help make motorsport happen.

“While the business-to-business activity is important we also believe that motorsport fans will start to use Networkcafe.com.au as an easy ‘go to’ reference when looking for products and services,” said Murray.

“Motorsport fans are the most loyal in sports and will be able to find products and services from more than 90 different categories – not just in the automotive and motorsport spaces.”

In excess of 250 businesses have already registered on Networkcafe.com.au, including personal trainers, lawyers, mechanics, aftermarket suppliers, track and venues and even race teams.

Those who have registered prior to the promotion commencing are automatically added to the draw, meaning that the earlier a business signs up, the more chances they have to win.

