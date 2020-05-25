PIARC waives membership renewal fees

The Phillip Island Auto Racing Club (PIARC) is set to waive membership renewal fees for the 2020/2021 season.

PIARC’s announcement comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen a raft of motorsport events cancelled or postponed.

“The Philip Island Auto Racing Club provides access to motorsport for its members and right now many of them suffering financial hardship due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Warren Reid, PIARC President.

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary actions and this is one way we can show our members we are there supporting them. Family looks after family.

“Throughout this period of shut down the PIARC committee has been busy working on plans to get our members back racing and officiating again and we are excited to be able to welcome everyone back to Phillip Island in a safe way soon,” he added.

“Motorsport Australia has a detailed operational plan in place to allow motorsport to return and we are working through the necessary changes to our processes and facilities now.

“Anyone that has any questions about how we are safely going to return to racing can either contact us or reach out to Motorsport Australia for further information.”

PIARC is set to host its first event following the resumption of motorsport, the Victorian Supersprint Championship and PIARC Sprint, at Phillip Island on June 27-28.