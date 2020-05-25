LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 25

ON THIS DAY: May 25

By

Monday 25th May, 2020

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 25.

2017: Council considers proposals for second Bathurst circuit

Bathurst Regional Council is weighing up five proposals from Australian and overseas firms who have expressed an interest in designing a new permanent circuit at Mount Panorama.

2014: Grove and McLaughlin win Carrera Cup at Phillip Island

Stephen Grove and V8 young gun Scott McLaughlin have combined to win the Carrera Cup mini-enduro round at Phillip Island after another dramatic race.

2012: Flooding halts Shannons Nationals practice at Phillip Island

Shannons Nationals practice at Phillip Island has been called off due to flooding at the Island circuit.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

