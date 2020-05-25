Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 25.

2017: Council considers proposals for second Bathurst circuit

Bathurst Regional Council is weighing up five proposals from Australian and overseas firms who have expressed an interest in designing a new permanent circuit at Mount Panorama.

2014: Grove and McLaughlin win Carrera Cup at Phillip Island

Stephen Grove and V8 young gun Scott McLaughlin have combined to win the Carrera Cup mini-enduro round at Phillip Island after another dramatic race.

2012: Flooding halts Shannons Nationals practice at Phillip Island

Shannons Nationals practice at Phillip Island has been called off due to flooding at the Island circuit.

