McLaren boss backs Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 25th May, 2020 - 7:57pm

Ricciardo and Norris will both race for McLaren in 2021

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he would “love to see” Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris race in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 as wildcards.

Recently it was announced Ricciardo would depart Renault to join McLaren for the 2021 season.

Both Ricciardo and Norris have had limited interactions with the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in some capacity.

On the eve of last year’s Australian Grand Prix the 30-year-old from Perth drove Rick Kelly’s Nissan Altima at Calder Park.

More recently, Norris has raced in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries against a full field of current Supercars drivers.

Following his Eseries debut, the 20-year-old flagged a future outing in the real-world championship as a possibility.

Now his Formula 1 team boss and Walkinshaw Andretti United part-owner has signalled he would be keen to make it happen if schedules allowed.

“I think they’d both love to do it,” Brown said of a Bathurst 1000 wildcard on Supercars Sidetracked.

“I think people now know I’m a little bit different than most of the team bosses in F1 as I like to see our drivers go out and give it a go at Daytona or Le Mans, things of that nature.

“I think it’ll just come down to schedule and whether they can fit it in the schedule.”

Brown noted potential obstacles as the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix traditionally falls on the same weekend as the Bathurst 1000.

“That’s why I’m sometimes there, sometimes I’m not,” he said.

Brown’s affinity with Supercars extends to his extensive car collection, which includes the 2011 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden VE Commodore of Garth Tander and Nick Percat.

The 48-year-old said he’d be giving Ricciardo and Norris a test drive in the car.

“I’d love to see them do it there,” he said of a possible Bathurst 1000 wildcard.

“Let’s see. For sure, they’ll get a go in my Holden.”

Walkinshaw Andretti United ran a wildcard entry for IndyCar drivers Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe in the Bathurst 1000 last year.

