Take a closer look at Kevin Bartlett’s time in motorsport on this, his 80th birthday.
GALLERY: Kevin Bartlett in motorsport > View
Bartlett remembers Indianapolis 500 on his 80th birthday > View
Ducati Team boss confirms Miller talks at advanced stage > View
Formula E driver fined $16,500 for eSports rort > View
NZ PM: Travel bubble would require Australian states to open > View
VIDEO: Rick Kelly builds the mini Mustang simulator > View
Register on Networkcafe.com.au to win a $5000 advertising package > View
Revised Australian Rally Championship calendar confirmed > View
Sainz's Ferrari discussions began last winter > View
Courtney thought Supercars career was over > View
Commanding win for Stewart in Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries opener > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]