Formula E driver fined $16,500 for eSports rort

Formula E driver Daniel Abt has been handed an AUD 16,500 (EUR 10,000) fine for letting a professional sim racer compete on his behalf in the Race at Home Challenge.

The Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler driver has also been disqualified from the latest round of the competition and stripped of his eSeries points.

Eighteen-year-old driver Lorenz Hoerzing has also been banned from the sister Formula E Challenge competition for professional drivers.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne first raised suspicions that Abt wasn’t competing during qualifying for the event and expressed his annoyance after the race.

“I’m really not happy here, because that was not Daniel driving himself,” said Vandoorne via his Twitch stream.

“He messed up everything. That was ridiculous, really ridiculous.”

It was later confirmed by Formula E organisers that Abt had been disqualified due to sporting misconduct and forced to make a charity donation of EUR 10,000.

In a statement, Abt said, “I would like to apologise to Formula E, all of the fans, my team and my fellow drivers for having called in outside help during the race on Saturday.

“I didn’t take it as seriously as I should have. I’m especially sorry about this, because I know how much work has gone into this project on the part of the Formula E organization.

“I am aware that my offence has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never meant with any bad intention.

“Of course, I accept the disqualification from the race. In addition, I will donate 10,000 Euros to a charitable project.”

The Race at Home Challenge is raising funds for UNICEF during the coronavirus pandemic.