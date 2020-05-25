Coregas colours return for Percat in Supercars Eseries

Nick Percat is set to run with backing from Coregas in Round 8 and 9 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.
The Brad Jones Racing driver has previously raced with its support, the livery a similar scheme seen in 2018.
“The Eseries has been a lot of fun during these tough times,” said Percat.
“I’ve been loving getting to bring out my competitive side and keeping the racing juices in me going.
“I’ve had some solid top ten results, however, I’m eager to get a podium for the team so hopefully I can get the Coregas Racing Commodore up there this week.
“Coregas has been a part of BJR since 2018 and I’m stoked to now have them a part of the Eseries with us too.”
Round 8 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway at 18:00 AEST on May 27.
