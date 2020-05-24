LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 24

Sunday 24th May, 2020 - 10:00am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 24.

2015: Rosberg inherits shock Monaco GP victory

Nico Rosberg scored a third consecutive Monaco Grand Prix victory after a late strategy blunder cost team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

2017: Prodrive on par with Red Bull, DJRTP says Waters

Prodrive Racing Australia is a match for the likes of DJR Team Penske and the Red Bull Holden Racing Team, says Cameron Waters.

2013: Johnson: V8 Supercars not about Falcon

Dick Johnson says the pending death of the Falcon nameplate will have little effect on V8 Supercars in the wake of Ford Australia’s decision to cease local manufacturer from 2016.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

