VIDEO: Inside a TCR cockpit with Caruso

VIDEO: Inside a TCR cockpit with Caruso

By

Saturday 23rd May, 2020 - 4:30pm

Michael Caruso details the key features of the inside of his Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo TCR car and how it compares to the simulator experience.

