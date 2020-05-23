LATEST

Todt on Vettel and Ferrari: unity key to success > View

ON THIS DAY: May 23 > View

F1’s Silverstone plans hit by new UK quarantine rule > View

Rogers praises Boost boss’s passion for motor racing > View

VIDEO: When Will Power won the Indianapolis 500 > View

Suzuka 10 Hours cancelled > View

LIVE STREAM: F1, WRC, Supercars stars in Racing Local, Round 4 > View

IndyCar opportunities remain for McLaughlin > View

On track wedding proposal: “Thankfully she said ‘yes’” > View

IndyCar sheds one race in new calendar shuffle > View

Fresh doubt about US GP due to gathering restrictions > View

ON THIS DAY: May 22 > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: May 23

ON THIS DAY: May 23

By

Saturday 23rd May, 2020 - 9:34am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 23.

2013: Dick Johnson reacts to Ford bombshell

Dick Johnson, Ford’s most loyal motor racing servant in Australia, says he cannot predict whether his eponymous team will be racing blue oval badged cars when the company closes its local manufacturing operations in 2016.

2017: Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies

Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden has died from injuries suffered in a cycling road accident in Italy.

2015: Ricciardo frustrated by costly miscommunication

Daniel Ricciardo was left frustrated after a miscommunication cost the Australian third place on the Monaco Grand Prix grid.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com