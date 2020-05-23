ON THIS DAY: May 23

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
2013: Dick Johnson reacts to Ford bombshell
Dick Johnson, Ford’s most loyal motor racing servant in Australia, says he cannot predict whether his eponymous team will be racing blue oval badged cars when the company closes its local manufacturing operations in 2016.
2017: Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies
Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden has died from injuries suffered in a cycling road accident in Italy.
2015: Ricciardo frustrated by costly miscommunication
Daniel Ricciardo was left frustrated after a miscommunication cost the Australian third place on the Monaco Grand Prix grid.
