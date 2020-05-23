Bonus Erebus Inside Line show to air next week

LATEST

Saturday 23rd May, 2020 - 12:21pm

Erebus Motorsport has commission a follow-up episode to the original series of ‘Inside Line’

A special ‘after show’ version of Inside Line: A season with Erebus Motorsport will air next week.

The bonus episode includes unseen footage and new interviews with several members of the Penrite Racing team, who will address unanswered questions from the original eight-part series.

“Five hundred hours of vision was edited to fit into eight one-hour episodes, so of course a lot was left out,” explained team owner Betty Klimenko.

“The decision to do this extra episode was because we wanted to answer some of the things the fans wanted to know and wrap up what we thought were ‘loose ends’ so to speak.

“Obviously, the year didn’t go the way I thought it would go, but in saying that, I thought the series was brilliant.

“There are no skeletons in the closet. In the end we are a family and that’s what the series shows. The good, the bad and the ugly.”

Fox Sports’ Chris Stubbs and Supercars pundit Andrew Jones will host the programme, which will feature Klimenko, Barry Ryan, David Reynolds, Anton De Pasquale, Luke Youlden, Will Brown, Dennis Huijser, Alistair McVean, and Mirko De Rosa.

According to Erebus’ announcement, topics to be covered in what is known as Inside Line: The Recap include:

  • Why did Barry walk out at the Gold Coast?
  • Luke Youlden’s reaction
  • Barry’s reaction to well-documented scenes
  • David’s take on the Scott McLaughlin relationship
  • What happened with Nikita?

The programme, initiated by the team, will first air on Tuesday night at 19:00 on Erebus TV’s YouTube channel and Fox Sports (Channel 506; also Kayo Sports).

Erebus Motorsport had already confirmed that it has commissioned a full documentary season covering its 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship campaign.

Preview: Inside Line: The Recap

